Bryan Cranston Kissing Julia Louis-Dreyfus Is The ‘Breaking Bad’ Of Emmy GIFs

08.25.14 22 Comments

Julia Louis-Dreyfus winning Best Actress In a Comedy Series for Veep wasn’t a surprise (still happy!), but Bryan Cranston and his evil, tying-a-damsel-in-distress-to-railroad-tracks mustache stealing a passionate smooch was. I believe Anna Kendrick said it best:

I’m going to miss Bryan Cranston being nominated every year.

