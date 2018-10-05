WB

When the Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot, with a black actress as the new Slayer, was mentioned during a panel with David Boreanaz at New York Comic-Con on Thursday, people reportedly started booing. But despite the public reaction to the series, which is being overseen by Joss Whedon and Monica Owusu-Breen, both Buffy and Angel have given their blessings to the reboot.

“Come on, guys, it’s a good thing,” Boreanaz said. “Let’s just embrace [it]. I’m very happy for them. They want to embrace a new generation, something new… Everybody wants old, they want to go back, which I can understand. You want to see us back in these roles. It’s great, it’s cool, [but] things move on, stories evolve, times change. I think it’s a great opportunity for a reboot like this to show where we are with society now, what you can do with technology. How you can explore those relationships with the same kinds of metaphors. I’m all for it. I think it’s fantastic. Good for them. I hope that it becomes huge and successful, and does what it does.” He added, “If someone can step in my shoes and play my character, fuck, go ahead! I think that’s great, because I ain’t putting on that makeup anymore.” Maybe the Angel puppet is available.

Sarah Michelle Gellar agreed with Boreanaz’s comments, telling People, “At the end of the day, it’s all about great storytelling. If a story lives on, then I think it should be told in any incarnation it can be told in.” If anyone’s going to be protective about Buffy the Vampire Slayer‘s legacy, it’s Gellar (she is the only winner of the Class Protector Award, after all). So her support is a positive sign.

Meanwhile, no one cares what Riley thinks about, well, anything.

