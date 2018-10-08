Getty Image

Busy Philipps has a new memoir, entitled This Will Only Hurt a Little, out on October 16, and in the actress doesn’t hold back. Specifically, according to Radar, Philipps — who also has a late night talk show, Busy Tonight, debuting on E! in late October — calls out by name the men who have harmed her over the years. That includes her former Freaks and Geeks co-worker James Franco.

The two starred on the cult show, which ran for only one season from 1999 to 2000 but has lived on as one of the era’s most beloved programs. Philipps and Franco played Kim Kelly and Daniel Desario, fellow “freaks” who were — at least at times — a couple. In real life, however, the two actors did not get along. In her memoir, Philipps calls him a “f*cking bully” and alleges that he once shoved her to the ground in a rage.

One scene called for Philipps to gently hit Franco. Franco, she claimed, broke character and attacked her. “He grabbed both my arms and screamed in my face, ‘DON’T EVER TOUCH ME AGAIN!’” she writes in the book. “And he threw me to the ground. Flat on my back. Wind knocked out of me.”

Franco then stormed off, Philipps writes, and the crew rushed to help her to her feet.

Philipps sobbed to costar Linda Cardellini, who advised that she call her manager. The next day, Franco apologized, after the producers and the episode’s director told him to do so, though he was never formally punished for his actions.