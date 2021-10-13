Before Meghan McCain began her four-year tour of terror on The View, former child star Candace Cameron Bure was the show’s resident conservative for two seasons. While McCain had a knack for barreling into any subject, regardless of her knowledge of the matter, Bure had the opposite problem. In a new interview with the The View: Beyond the Table podcast, the Fuller House star revealed that she still suffers from “PTSD” from her short stint on the daytime talk show.

According to Bure, the source of her stress came from being the sole conservative and either having to talk about topics that she either didn’t care about or wasn’t comfortable enough to share her true feelings about. Via The Wrap, she declared, “There was only one type of stress that I’ve ever felt in my life that came from that show and I [have] PTSD, like, I can feel it.” Here’s more of what Bure offered:

“When I felt like I was going into a show that I didn’t have a clear opinion about or it was something that I was legitimately nervous to talk about because I did have an opinion about it but I knew I was the only one at the table that had my opinion, I would just get sick to my stomach,” she said. “I hated that feeling. And then I’m like, ‘I don’t know who’s going to come at me.’”

Despite her claims of having PTSD, Bure surprisingly doesn’t regret being on The View. “I feel like there were so many wonderful takeaways from the show,” she said. “And as difficult as that job was, I’m very, very grateful for it.”

