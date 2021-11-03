For six seasons of Sex and the City, Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw was able to afford a lavish (but not that lavish) Upper East Side one-bedroom apartment, with walk-in closet, on a columnist’s salary. She didn’t even ditch it after she got married and moved elsewhere! (That said, the show was a bit more realistic than one would think.) But a new deal will allow two parties to spend a night in it. Or at least a facsimile thereof.

As per The New York Post, Airbnb teamed with HBO to ring in the show’s forthcoming, Kim Cattral-less revival And Just Like That…, due in December. Parker herself was involved in the reproduction, which doesn’t only include the same layout but also parts of Carrie’s wardrobe (such as the tutu) and even some props, including a circa 2000 cordless phone.

The catch? It’s not in the same neighborhood. Rather than a UES location, the re-creation will be housed in Chelsea, which actually isn’t far from where the show filmed exterior shots of her iconic brownstone, down in the West Village. (Neighbors, incidentally, hate that Carrie’s cute little side street has become a hotspot for tourists, who probably also swing by the Friends building, a mere seven-minute walk away.)

On the plus side, one night will net one a mere $23, which also includes a virtual greeting from Parker, brunch and cosmos in the neighborhood, and a styling session plus photoshoot. Then again, there are only two slots available and they’re for next weekend, on the 12th and 13th.

Interested parties can apply here, with bookings set to open on Nov. 8 at 12pm EST. Everybody else will have to simply subsist on the revival show, which will bring back its fantasy version of New York City while still acknowledging that certain public health crisis that greatly, albeit briefly, reshaped it.

