Cee Lo Is Going To Do A Christmas Special With The Muppets

This is perfect. Cee Lo Green, judge on The Voice and confirmed space alien, is going to star in a Christmas special with the Muppets. Titled Cee Lo’s Magic Moment, the assuredly colorful extravaganza is set to premiere Friday, November 30 on the TV Guide channel, and will feature the singer performing songs off his new holiday album (WHAT YES):
The festive one-hour special will be taped in front of a live audience and feature songs from Cee Lo’s upcoming holiday album along with behind-the-scenes footage and guest performances. Helping the singer spread holiday cheer will be Kermit, Miss Piggy, and the rest of The Muppet gang, who will join Cee Lo in a rendition of his new holiday single, “All I Need Is Love.” Cee Lo will also perform a duet of “Merry Christmas, Baby” with rock legend Rod Stewart and collaborate with Eric Benet on “Silent Night.” [TV Guide]
Is there anyone better suited to doing a Christmas special with the Muppets than Cee Lo? I vote no, for the following reasons: 1) He is tiny and round and adorable. 2) His songs are often very catchy and upbeat. 3) He favors loud, brightly colored, fuzzy clothing. Based on those three things, you could actually make a pretty decent argument that Cee Lo is himself a Muppet. Kind of a male, hip-hop version of Miss Piggy. It’s a match made in heaven.
Also, please consider this your periodic reminder that A Muppet Christmas Carol is the bomb.
It makes me think this will suck since no one better than the TV Guide channel opted to pick it up.
The only Muppet Christmas special/movie worth watching is the original TV version of a Muppet Family Christmas. It puts A Muppet Christmas Carol to shame.
THIS.
Is that the one with Sesame Street and Fraggle Rock characters?
Yup. And Jim Henson makes an appearance at the end. It’s the greatest.
I hope he does a duet with Gonzo of his song “Fuck You” and dedicates it to Statler and Waldorf.
Even his name sounds like something Jim Henson would come up with.
How is there not a GIF of Michael Caine swaying to “It Feels Like Christmas”? Some help you are, Internet.
Is there anyone better suited to doing a Christmas special with the Muppets than Cee Lo?
Maybe Katy Perry in a duet (trio?) with Elmo, but that’s about it.
I am, with few exceptions, vehemently opposed to holiday music. But maybe just this once…
Nice job Cee Lo! Good to see you on TV some more!
Lady Gaga Thanksgiving, Cee Lo Christmas, Rihanna and her neck tattooed friend Valentine’s Day. Life complete.
Well he certainly can’t control a muppet. I don’t think his little T-Rex arms would reach all the way up.