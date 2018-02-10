Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Omarosa Manigault-Newman’s rather eventful Celebrity Big Brother stay now includes a hospitalization during her time on the show. Odds are, the White House will not comment on this particular CBB matter.

Footage from the Celebrity Big Brother feeds revealed that Omarosa required a hospital visit after an undisclosed game in the house. Fellow contestants Marissa Jaret Winokur and Ross Mathews chatted about the matter as cameras spied on their conversation because that’s the whole point of the show, dammit. Both Matthews and Winokur reflected on what went down during Friday’s Head of Household competition.

“If I were watching a reality show and that happened,” noted Winokur. “I’d be like, wait, the little fat girl who hasn’t played anything yet, who fell off the statue in 10 seconds…and then won that round…That little fat girl spun around in a circle and bowled her ass off… I mean, I put her in the hospital. She’s gonna be okay.”

Details on what put Omarosa in the hospital are sketchy at best with even the CBB contestants somewhere between confused and skeptical on the severity of Omarosa’s medical status. Winokur has suggested the Omarosa might be faking an asthma issue to weasel more sleep while stuck in the reality TV fishbowl. (The limited information provided right now points to asthma being an issue, although there is no confirmation of that at being official.) Matthews seemed to have his suspicions about Omarosa’s temporary exit too.

“Is she somewhere overnight somewhere?” asked Matthews. “How is that possible?”

As is the magic of reality television, we’re likely to get some sort of answer sooner rather than later.

