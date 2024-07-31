Unfortunately for Steve Harvey, the best part about Family Feud is when the contestants give him outlandish answers that he is forced to repeat in a loud and affirming tone. And he’s said it all! But secretly, he must take pride in being the most popular game show host who gets to frequently shoutout things such as sex dreams, strippers, and..whatever this was. It’s not clear how much money Harvey makes from this gig, but hopefully it’s a lot.

The latest episode of Celebrity Family Feud featured your cool uncle’s favorite bands, Daughtry and Papa Roach, who were asked the important question: “Name something specific Mrs. Peanut might threaten to do to Mr. Peanut when she gets angry.” In this universe, we can assume Mr. Peanut never died back in 2020.

The typical answers included chop him, eat him, make him into butter, etc. But Papa Roach’s drummer Tony Palermo had the most eclectic response: “Break his nuts,” which was met with some laughs and a classic Steve Harvey reaction. “That’s what I love about the band,” he said. “They have that real good humor.”

Harvey added, “Never be able to say this on TV until now,” before calling out the answer, which was not on the board. “I don’t know how the hell that ain’t up there,” Harvey replied. “That’s such a well thought-out answer.” It wasn’t good enough for the band to get the points.

Fortunately for Daughtry, they ended up winning the round after stealing. Just when you think it’s over…It’s Not Over.

