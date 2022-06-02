The Boys star Chace Crawford has made no secret of wondering whether he’ll work again after The Deep’s developments in Season 3. And Aquaman fans won’t be pleased to see this happen, especially since they apparently weren’t thrilled (according to Chace) about what The Deep and his tan lines have already done in the first two seasons of the Amazon show. Hoo boy, get ready, DC Comics fans.

It’s worth noting, of course, that jokes about Aquaman’s (alleged) preferences for his fish friends have always run rampant. Jason Momoa freely admitted that he pleaded with Zack Snyder to cut a Justice League joke about how Aquaman/Arthur Curry converses with fish because that doesn’t sound too cool. Then James Gunn threw cool out the window in a Peacemaker finale scene, in which John Cena’s character accuses Aquaman of doing everything with his ocean-dwelling friends.

For his part, Chace revealed to GQ that DC lovers aren’t always thrilled with how The Boys drags superheroes through the actions of The Supes. With Aquaman in particular, this might be too close to comfort for those who take their comic books totally seriously. Crawford says that this occasionally gets ugly with his own fan feedback, but he’s aware that this is part of the gig, so he’s good with this:

“Occasionally on Instagram I’ll get a, ‘F*ck you, fish guy. You think it’s funny to make fun of Aquaman?’” says Chace Crawford, who plays The Deep, a fishy supe. “I’m like, perfect. That’s exactly what I want.”

Well, the Amazon show continues to have a great time while advancing the legend of The Deep’s love-filled adventures, but all I can say right now is this: The Boys returns for Season 3 on June 3, and RIP, Chace Crawford’s Instagram comments.

