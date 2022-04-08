James Gunn recently took some heat for a Peacemaker finale scene, in which he, uh, amplified those rumors that Jason Momoa’s Aquaman does things with fish. One can bet, though, that The Boys will never shy away from similarly offensive jokes about Chace Crawford’s The Deep, who has always adopted a more blatantly perverted spin on Aquaman from the start. And from the sound of things, The Deep gets even more depraved in Season 3.

That might sound hard to believe, given that the guy’s already showed off his tan lines in a sexually harassing way, and he’s endured gill action and even talked with his gills and then looked for redemption in (of all places) a Scientology-like cult. Yet as Jensen Ackles revealed to Entertainment Weekly (and Crawford did not deny), the Gossip Girl actor immediately thought his career might be over after what The Deep does next:

Jensen Ackles, who joins the cast as the Captain America-esque supe Soldier Boy, cited a text message he received from Crawford. “I remember reading that stuff [in the script] and you sent me a text message. And I have to go find it, but I think it was something like, ‘I don’t know how I’m gonna be able to work after this,'” Ackles said. “I think I did send that,” Crawford confirmed.

So, it’s more potentially abrasive than The Deep’s CPR lesson and more embarrassing than that calendar shot to promote Season 1? I hope they tell us more, but in the coming months, we should hear several more earfuls.

The Boys returns to Amazon on June 3.

(Via Entertainment Weekly)