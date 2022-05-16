Amazon already previewed The Boys‘ introduction of ripped (but exhausted) Jensen Ackles in a Season 3 teaser trailer. Naturally, we saw many other new developments, including Billy Butcher gaining Supe powers and Homelander (still completely screwed-up) sourcing his milk fetish in a dubious new way. The show also gave a glimpse of the musical episode on the way, but don’t expect anything wholesome from this show, and this new Season 3 trailer is here to reinforce that vibe, at least for the coming season.

Naturally, the way that the head-exploding show teased this trailer’s arrival is on point.

Yep, this show won’t calm down anytime soon. After all, this season will deliver the “Herogasm” episode, and Chace Crawford has already admitted that he wondered whether he’d work again after what The Deep does in this third installment. And the trailer begins with Homelander (as expected) obviously not being in a good place after the last season finale’s events, which left him yanking his own chain from atop a skyscraper, with god only knows what effects after that stuff headed to Earth’s surface. He’s never been sane (or safe), but somehow, he’s even more off his rocker than usual while launching into a media redemption tour. It’s hard to imagine him being even more of a loose cannon than he already was while leaving an entire plane of people to die, but Homelander seems keen to one-up himself.

His number could be up, too, what with Queen Maeve finally having enough from him and helping Butcher gain those Supe powers. As promised, this trailer also raises questions about Ackles’ Soldier Boy and Payback:

This may or may not make more sense when we drop the trailer Monday. pic.twitter.com/g3O2gHI3OE — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) May 13, 2022

Long story short, Soldier Boy’s arrival could help introduce another group of Compound V-powered Supes called Payback. They’re led by Soldier Boy (who’s a riff on Captain America), and in the comics, Stormfront factored huge into the group. However, viewers will recall that Stormfront was reduced to a blabbering as a burned-up mess (due to Homelander’s kiddo really letting her have it) in the Season 2 finale and was assumed to be out of commission forever. Will that assumption stick in the TV show? No clue there, but in the comics, Payback directly antagonizes The Boys, and Butcher’s ready for them. Not only that, but Payback members are all failed previous candidates to join the Seven, so if they factor heavily into the season, expect the umbrages to be real.

The Boys are back (that’s obligatory phrasing) on June 3.