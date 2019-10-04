Amazon’s superhero-skewering series, The Boys, shook things up in numerous ways and didn’t hold back at all (well, maybe just a tiny bit) on unleashing graphic sex or violence, sometimes in combination. Likewise, the promotional calendar starring Chace Crawford’s Aquaman-esque character, The Deep, didn’t refrain from showing the goods. Yes, we’re talking about the infamous “bulge” photoshoot that very obviously showed off an outline of The Deep’s manhood. Here’s a refresher, if you wanted it.

While people’s mouths hit the floor, they really couldn’t tell whether Amazon “forgot” to remove it (a likely story) or if things were “enhanced,” but one thing’s for certain — the calendar was as over-the-top as the TV show. Both Amazon and Crawford stayed quiet on the matter, but that couldn’t last forever. Crawford surfaced to promote his new movie, Nighthawks, and of course Entertainment Weekly asked him to clarify that bulge. He initially stated that he couldn’t discuss much about it:

“There is a story behind that but I’m sworn to secrecy by [showrunner] Eric Kripke … I wish I could give you a good answer but we’ll never know. It will forever remain a mystery. We will never know!” He groans again before adding with another laugh, “Oh my god!”

Crawford continued to reveal how funny he finds the calendar, and maybe the press “overcovered” the incident, but his attitude was that he was willing for The Deep to do whatever he needed to do to promote the show. “I got a lot of weird DMs in my inbox,” he then added, “A lot of love, a lot of love!”

However, Crawford confessed that he had no idea that The Deep would be the only character from The Boys with his own promotional calendar. He hammed it up during the photoshoot, “just grabbing props and doing silly stuff, like holding a rose and turning over my shoulder.” He knew exactly how ridiculous that would look, and yep, checks out.

Chace Crawford in The Boys calendar; absolutely nothing to see here, move along pic.twitter.com/gllrMukwMz — Ryan Love (@RyanJL) August 16, 2019

And then he saw the final calendar and realized, “Wait… I’m in every one of these. It’s just me. Well … sh*t.” He found it entirely amusing and thought no one would really see the calendar because he only spotted a few dozen of them at SDCC. Guess he didn’t think about the whole Internet finding out, right?

The Boys is currently shooting season 2. Fingers crossed for more character calendars.

