Here’s Your Guide To All The Notable Cameos In ‘Sharknado 2: The Second One’

Last night’s Sharknado 2: The Second One was ripe with celebrity (or in some cases “celebrity”) cameos. One might even argue that there were too many cameos, because if you ask me it seems like the cameos in many cases overshadowed the sharks themselves, and that the shark budget may have gotten woefully devoured (pun fully intended *high five*) by the cameo budget. Well, except for Fogle — I’d have to imagine that one must have paid for itself.

As self-aware as Sharknado 2 may have been, though, it was still admittedly fun watching out for the cameos, and they did manage to throw a few clever winks in there. So I’ve taken the liberty of rounding up all of the notable ones, just in case you missed any.

NOTE: Since these are notable cameos, if someone had a recurring role on Law & Order or something, they were probably omitted. I also didn’t include Sugar Ray or Vivica A Fox in the list since they were technically top billed, and also because I’m just A LITTLE BIT salty that I sat through an entire movie about sharks eating people last night and Sugar Ray didn’t get so much a scratch on his serial killer’s human skin lampshade of a face. BULL TO THE CRAP.

Here we go:

Kelly Osbourne

Wil Wheaton

Robert Hays

Sandra ‘Pepa’ Denton

Andy Dick

Billy Ray Cyrus

Downtown Julie Brown

Matt Lauer & Al Roker