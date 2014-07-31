Here’s Your Guide To All The Notable Cameos In ‘Sharknado 2: The Second One’

Last night’s Sharknado 2: The Second One was ripe with celebrity (or in some cases “celebrity”) cameos. One might even argue that there were too many cameos, because if you ask me it seems like the cameos in many cases overshadowed the sharks themselves, and that the shark budget may have gotten woefully devoured (pun fully intended *high five*) by the cameo budget. Well, except for Fogle — I’d have to imagine that one must have paid for itself.
As self-aware as Sharknado 2 may have been, though, it was still admittedly fun watching out for the cameos, and they did manage to throw a few clever winks in there. So I’ve taken the liberty of rounding up all of the notable ones, just in case you missed any.
NOTE: Since these are notable cameos, if someone had a recurring role on Law & Order or something, they were probably omitted. I also didn’t include Sugar Ray or Vivica A Fox in the list since they were technically top billed, and also because I’m just A LITTLE BIT salty that I sat through an entire movie about sharks eating people last night and Sugar Ray didn’t get so much a scratch on his serial killer’s human skin lampshade of a face. BULL TO THE CRAP.
Here we go:
Kelly Osbourne
Wil Wheaton
Robert Hays
Sandra ‘Pepa’ Denton
Andy Dick
Billy Ray Cyrus
Downtown Julie Brown
Matt Lauer & Al Roker
And Kurt Angle and who didn’t even get to German Suplex a damn shark. Grumble grumble.
That hammerhead shark posed no threat to Ripa.
Yeah no love for Kurt Angle showing up out of nowhere?
thank you for not including that jackass Benjy from the Stern show in this list
Agreed!
Let’s not get into the Benjy Vortex……
Rachel True made a cameo also!
We needed more Stephanie Abrams cleavage cam.
Somoene told me that the guy smashed by the SOL head after he went back to retrieve his dropped suitcase was from Shark Tank…kind of a pun-cameo?
Yeah I saw that in one of the twitter splash pages between scenes.
it was Damon the guy who started FUBU
Awww, someone gave Andy Dick work. Good for him.
This was less of a cameo for him and more of an actual acting part at this point
Considering his run-ins with the law over the years, playing a cop probably wasn’t a stretch for him.
Sugar Ray and Vivica Fox did not age well.
Neither has Andy Dick, hopefully he dies soon.
With all that running and cycling, I’m wondering if they paid Pepa by the number calories she burned…
Yea, Damon John (founder of FUBU and co-star of Shark Tank) was killed by the Statue of Liberty’s head.
Not even by a shark? Lame, Syfy.
Oh shit, Judah looks so different from his 30 Rock days. Less of a creepy uncle vibe, more of a depressed dad feel going on.
I think the definition of “cameo” has changed…
Who played Robert Hays co-pilot in Sharknado 2?