While President Trump continues to insert himself into every single viral topic imaginable, the people who were actually involved in the investigation of the allegedly staged attack against Jussie Smollett are firing back against the Empire actor. After the charges were dropped against Smollett, who a prosecutor subsequently declared was “not innocent,” Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel announced on Thursday that the city was looking into billing the actor for the costs accrued by the investigation.

“The police are right now finalizing the cost that was used, police resources to come to the understanding this was a hoax and not a real hate crime,” Emanuel said on WGN Radio, according to the Chicago Tribune. “What we spent. The corporation counsel, once they have the finalized and feel good about the numbers, will then send a letter to Jussie Smollett and his attorneys, trying to recoup those costs for the city.”

Emanuel called it “a small way of both acknowledging, one, guilt, two, that we spent these resources and the taxpayers deserve, at minimum — because I think there’s a whole other level of ethical costs.” As for precisely how much the Chicago Police Department’s investigation into Smollett’s allegedly faked attack cost the city, THR suggests that it may be as high as “six figures.”

Meanwhile, Smollett’s attorney, Patrica Brown Holmes, blasted the city’s ongoing public complaints about the matter, calling it a “smear campaign.” In a statement reported by Deadline, Holmes said, “We are disappointed the local authorities have continued their campaign against Jussie Smollett after the charges against him have been dropped.” What’s more, she added, “We will not try this case in a court of public opinion. There is no case to try. The case was dismissed.”

