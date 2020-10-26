Back when Netflix renewed Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina for Part 2 in late 2018, it tacked on Parts 3 and 4 for good measure. This move appeared to suggest that the show planned to reach its conclusion with Part 4, and Netflix recently confirmed that this was the case. To that effect, the final batch of episodes will land sooner than fans likely expected with Netflix closing out the year on December 31, at which point Sabrina Spellman will make a stand amid her colliding worlds.

The above teaser not only previews the upcoming climactic conflict but does a whiplash-fast recap of the series thus far. It’s also throwing out vibes similar to Buffy the Vampire Slayer‘s final run with the gang coming together for a showdown. Viewers will recall that Father Blackwood was enormously pissed off about Sabrina and her coven (who have already dealt with a massive Pagan mess) walking away from the Church of Night. So, he threw a big, patriarchal tantrum to summon up monstrous beasts known as the Eldritch Terrors, which sure sound Lovecraftian in nature. From the synopsis:

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina re-imagines the origin and adventures of Sabrina the Teenage Witch as a dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror, the occult and, of course, witchcraft. Over the course of Part 4’s eight episodes, The Eldritch Terrors will descend upon Greendale. The coven must fight each terrifying threat one-by-one (The Weird, The Returned, The Darkness to name a few), all leading up to… The Void, which is the End of All Things. As the witches wage war, with the help of The Fright Club, Nick begins to slowly earn his way back into Sabrina’s heart, but will it be too late?

Nick’s gonna be dramatic. And that’s his right, since he’s literally been through Hell and back for Sabrina. We’ll see exactly how dramatic he gets when Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina Part Four streams on New Year’s Eve.