Christopher Meloni Had A ‘Big’ Response To A Photo Of His Butt Taking Over Twitter

I don’t know what won the Pulitzer Prize for reporting in 2015, but it should have gone to “Literally Just 17 Pictures Of Christopher Meloni’s Butt.” I like an article that lives up to its title: it’s literally just 17 pictures of Christopher Meloni’s butt. That’s journalism, folks.

The Law & Order star’s caboose went viral again this week after Spectrum news writer Peter Hess tweeted, “SVU is filming in park slope this week and someone in the neighborhood facebook group posted this photo of chris meloni,” along with this internet-breaking photo. Not to be cheeky, but I hope Meloni registered those weapons.

“How do you think they make that donk-donk sound in each episode” went one reply, while Hess added, “Law and Ardor: Special Thicctims Unit.” But it’s Meloni himself who had the best response to his juicy hams taking over Twitter. After being asked if “you wanna explain why you have so much cake???” (there was also a fitting Patrick Star GIF), the actor wrote back, “Sure- big birthday (60), big boy (200 lbs), big cake.”

The most surprising thing about all this isn’t that Meloni has a listicle-worthy butt or that he’s good at Twitter, it’s that he’s 60 years old! All that sweater fondling is really paying off.

