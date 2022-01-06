(SPOILERS for And Just Like That… will be found below.)

HBO Max’s Sex And The City revival, And Just Like That…, hit choppy waters on a few fronts regarding Chris Noth and his character, Mr. Big. On a very serious note, two women came forward to accuse the actor of sexual assault (encounters that he insists were consensual). Following these allegations, Noth lost his agent, got booted from The Equalizer, and lost a multi-million dollar deal for his tequila brand. Collateral damage fell onto a lesser pocket of rough water, the Peloton ad (which also got yanked) that meant to smooth over how Mr. Big bit the dust after a ride.

All of this added up to one, uh, big problem. After stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis all expressed sadness over the sexual assault allegations, the revival has reportedly axed a cameo appearance that the late Mr. Big was set to make. TV Line reports that the cameo won’t see the light of day, and here’s what was on tap:

In And Just Like That…’s Feb. 3 season ender (WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD), Carrie ventures to Paris’ Pont des Arts bridge to scatter Big’s ashes into the Seine river. The sequence was slated to include a fantasy element in which Big — who was killed off in And Just Like That…’s premiere episode — appears to Carrie. (As Sex acolytes are well aware, Carrie and Big have a long history with the iconic pedestrian overpass.)

The scene sounds like a direct callback to Big going to “get” Carrie from Paris when she was miserably following Mikhail Baryshnikov’s Russian artist around while wearing ballroom dresses. Alas, the cameo was not meant to be, as the show’s creatives reportedly decided that it was good enough for “Carrie [to be] finding closure via the spreading of Big’s ashes.” It’s an unenviable position for the show, for sure, and hopefully, Carrie can be freed from that reappearing Peloton, too.

