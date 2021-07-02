Chris Pratt was a wrestler in high school, but there’s a big difference between wrestling your brother in your parents’ basement and challenging WrestleMania headliner Dave Bautista to a wrestling match. He learned that the hard way.

“There was a moment in my life where I would take sleep aids to help me sleep. And I don’t anymore because of things like this,” Pratt told host James Corden on Thursday’s The Late Late Show. After taking Ambien and blacking out, he once texted Bautista, his Guardians of the Galaxy co-star who wrestled under the name Batista. “The next day, he goes, ‘Hey man, that text you sent last night,’ and I go, ‘What text?’ He goes, ‘You don’t remember?'” before launching into Big Dave’s iconic laugh. Pratt looked at his phone and saw the lengthy text. It read, “Dave, I wanna wrestle you. I wanna wrestle you. No one needs to know, but I just want to know. I think I could take you. I think I could wrestle you, bro. Like, collegiate rules, no elbows, no knees. I just want to feel the power.”

Pratt was “mortified” by what he sent, accurately noting that Bautista “would kill me so fast. He is by far the toughest dude in all of Hollywood.” The moral of the story: never challenge a big man to a wrestling match — especially a big man wearing tiny glasses.

You can watch Pratt’s Corden interview above (and The Tomorrow War on Amazon).