Chris Rock Turned Down A Role On ‘The Sopranos’ Because He Was Afraid Of Spoiling The Show

Before Fargo season four premiered, Chris Rock described his crime syndicate leader and businessman character as being “Tony Soprano-esque.” Now, it’s become a cliché to compare an anti-hero in a prestige drama — which Loy Cannon was — to James Gandolfini’s role on The Sopranos. But we’ll let it slide with Rock because he was offered a role on the HBO series, which he turned down multiple times.

“I thought he wanted me to host his wife’s charity event or something. [Fargo] is a big job. And sometimes you can respect something so much, you don’t even want to be a part of it,” Rock said in a roundtable interview for the Hollywood Reporter about meeting Fargo creator Noah Hawley. “Years ago, when I had my own show on HBO, it was at the height of The Sopranos, and I got a couple of offers to be on The Sopranos, and I was like, “I like it too much, I don’t want to spoil it.” But I was such a fan [of Fargo], I took the meeting anyway.” Rock accepted the offer because he loved how Hawley wrote for Mike Milligan, Bokeem Woodbine’s “Jabberwocky”-reciting character from season two.

The Chris Rock Show aired from 1997 and 2000, meaning it overlapped with seasons one and two of The Sopranos. It’s a good thing Rock declined the invitation. Otherwise, one of the biggest scenes in the show’s history would have been spoiled for him. I’m, of course, referring to when [cut to black].

