Technically, Jada Pinkett Smith broke her silence on the Oscars slap heard ’round the world when, two days later, she cryptically posted to Instagram, “This is a season for healing and I’m here for it.” However, despite not leaning into the Oscars moment to promote the new season of Red Table Talk, Smith briefly dipped into the touchy subject during the latest episode of her talk show series.

While the episode was predominantly focused on raising awareness of alopecia (Smith suffers from the autoimmune disorder, which reportedly prompted Will to smack Chris Rock after he joked about her being bald), Jada made her lengthiest remarks about The Slap yet by revealing her hopes that her husband and Rock work things out. Via Variety:

“Now about Oscar night, my deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out and reconcile,” Pinkett Smith added. “The state of the world today, we need them both. And we all actually need one another more than ever. Until then, Will and I are continuing to do what we have done for the last 28 years, and that’s keep figuring out this thing called life together. Thank you for listening.”

As for the chances of Will and Rock reconciling, that’s probably a ways off. Not long after The Slap, Dave Chappelle was attacked on stage, and Rock later joined him for a surprise comedy show where they both joked about their similar experiences. After Chappelle joked that at least Rock got hit by someone famous, Rock went for a brutal burn on Smith. “I got smacked by the softest n—- that ever rapped.”

We’re thinking this situation probably some needs more time to cool off. Maybe check back after the summer.

(Via Variety)