Matt Gaetz continues to make news with his underage sex scandal and all the ways it’s clearly not his fault, and so SNL‘s Weekend Update continues to roast the Republican lawmaker to lead its weekly news segment. For the second straight week, co-host Colin Jost roasted Gaetz, this time about new allegations about Venmo payments and his continued insistence that he’s merely being “canceled” by the left.

“Well our favorite Florida congressman, Matt Gaetz, is back in the news, but this time it’s good,” Jost said. “I’m kidding, it’s still the sex stuff.”

Jost said that Gaetz looks like “all the dudes from American Pie combined” and riffed that his Venmo payments to an alleged sex trafficker, who then paid money to women, means that Gaetz is “the only congressman actually helping with student loans.”

Gaetz mentioned his speaking engagement where he said he “wasn’t going anywhere” and noted that it’s “a nice change to see women paying for an hour with Matt Gaetz.” He also made fun of Gaetz for counting on the support of politicians like Donald Trump, Jim Jordan and Marjorie Taylor Greene who have supported him publicly in the last week, noting that’s not actually a good thing to many people.

“Does he think those are good character references?” Jost asked. “Who’s next on his list, the ghost of Jeffery Epstein?”

Another highlight of the segment was Michael Che addressing Will.I.Am’s high-tech facemask that’s gotten some buzz this week.

“Singer Will.I.Am announced that he’s developing a new face mask that will come with an air filter, bluetooth and noise-canceling earbuds. Or, hear me out, just get the vaccine man,” Che said. “I like Will.I.Am, but if you don’t make another hit soon you’re going to be Will.I.Was.”