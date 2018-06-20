Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

In early June, Netflix revealed the first teaser for the new season of Jerry Seinfeld’s Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee web series, which was part of the massive deal they signed with the comedian. They also announced the season’s guest list, which includes Dave Chappelle, Kate McKinnon, Ellen DeGeneres, Hasan Minhaj, Dana Carvey, Neil Brennan, Tracy Morgan, Brian Regan, Alec Baldwin, Zach Galifinakis, John Mulaney and the late Jerry Lewis. On Tuesday, around two and half weeks before the new episodes debut on Friday, July 6th, Netflix dropped a brand new trailer featuring… Matthew Broderick?

Yes, that’s film and Broadway star Matthew Broderick, and for the trailer’s purposes, he’s playing a doctor-cum-barista who’s serving Seinfeld a cup of coffee and the audience a cup of knowledge. “This year, practically everyone is coming out with brand new, even longer and more complicated shows. Don’t you have enough to keep track of without trying to remember who’s a wizard? Who’s a machine? Who’s a zombie?” the host asks. “We at Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee think your time is valuable. Our average episode is only 14 minutes long!”

“We want you to get back to it,” doctor-barista Broderick adds, hoping to waste even less time than Seinfeld. “In fact, here’s out entire new season in 93 seconds.” Of course, he doesn’t get to the actual series footage until 30 seconds into the trailer, so…