Rob Kim for Comedy Central

Welcome to Comedy Now, a weekly column cataloging what comedy fans should know about what’s available in the streaming world. Whether it’s a brand new special, an old classic, or the oddball show that defies categorization, we’ll list as many as we can for your enjoyment right here. Who knows? We may even throw in a few non-streamable bits on occasion, like tour announcements from our favorite comics. You can check out the previous column here.

What’s Now

Hasan Minhaj’s Goatface finally gets their due

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Former The Daily Show correspondent turned Patriot Act host Hasan Minhaj is best known for his solo projects, but back in 2011 he was spending a lot of time creating comedy sketches with the YouTube group Goatface. Consisting of Minhaj, Aristotle Athiras, Asif Ali, and Fahim Anwar, Goatface regularly created hilarious sketches about politics, the immigrant experience in the United States and other related subjects. On Tuesday, Comedy Central premiered the group’s first television special.