As with all things, including the holidays themselves, Community was a buffet of mixed tones. Sometimes you got sharp, barbed satire. Sometimes it felt more like a loving homage. That’s why the show’s four distinct holiday-themed episodes are a perfect option for this decidedly mixed holiday season. Whether you want to soak in the nostalgia of claymation, overdo it on the saccharine sweetness of holiday sing-songiness (and Glee), or experience some light kidnapping and a brawl, there’s an option for you. Tis the season, right?

Let’s take a deeper look at those episodes (in chronological order), which you can stream on Netflix.

“Comparative Religion”

Season 1, Episode 12

Community was an earnest show about the magnetic pull of a good friend group — even if it is a friend group made up of differing ideologies and personalities that bump up against each other constantly. Especially during the holidays, when Shirley (Yvette Nicole Brown) learns that her second family doesn’t view Christmas through the same Christian lens as she does, creating conflict as she looks to overcompensate and overcomplicate for her first post-divorce Christmas.

From Pierce’s (Chevy Chase) revelation that he’s a “level five laser lotus,” to the non-denominational Mister Winter, and an appearance by Anthony Michael Hall playing a bully 30 years after he was John Hughes’ go-to nerd, this episode is chock-full of stand-out moments, but the true jewel is how it culminates with the one-two punch of a Christmas brawl and a heartwarming sing-along. Deck the halls, indeed.

“Abed’s Uncontrollable Christmas”

Season 2, Episode 11

The show’s second holiday episode, “Abed’s Uncontrollable Christmas,” is the clear runaway of the bunch and the obvious winner for the award of “Most Likely To Be Confused For An Actual Children’s Christmas Special,” since the whole thing is a claymation winter dream. Just maybe don’t actually play it for the kids. Or do, it’s your prerogative.

The sweetest of the holiday episodes, it sidelines the group’s dysfunctions to allow them to come together to help Abed (Danny Pudi) navigate his way through heartbreak while, at the same time, dealing with Professor Duncan’s (John Oliver) efforts to exploit this breakdown to gain professional acclaim.

Even though the study group goes about helping Abed in the most ludicrous fashion (imagining themselves in an adventure that’s ever so slightly a knock on The Polar Express), the heart of the episode is unmissable, showing empathy for the pain of being away from family at the holidays, a reality that many can relate to during this season. In the end, everyone dons corny Christmas outfits and sings songs, and that’s before the episode gives us the greatest Christmas gift of all in John Oliver’s delivery of the phrase “remote control Christmas pterodactyl.” Have yourself a very merry remote control Christmas pterodactyl, won’t you?

“Regional Holiday Music”

Season 3, Episode 10

The third-holiday episode, “Regional Holiday Music,” riffs on Glee and hilariously goes to the darkest place of the bunch. Remember Glee, that Ryan Murphy show about horny acapella nerds that reinstalled ’80s hits in your brain on a weekly basis? Don’t lie! Anyway, in light of the loss of two Greendale Community College glee clubs (how they’re lost is something you should see for yourself), the study group is called upon to replace them by the equivalent of “human froyo,” Mr. Rad (Taran Killam). What comes next feels like a more musically inclined and less blow-torchy version of The Thing as the study group starts acting quite strange (hey, the show and that movie even share Keith David in common). Really, this episode has the feel of a traditional holiday horror movie, which really heightens the fun of it all.