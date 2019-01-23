Fox

So it turns out our president has always had a temper. While doing rounds for Conan, his new, half-hour-long program, Conan O’Brien has been looking back on his long career as a late night host and top shelf Simpsons writer (or sometimes simply getting delightfully dark). And lo and behold, he has a decent Donald Trump story that involves a) him storming off an old episode of Late Night with Conan O’Brien and b) a condom.

The incident happened all the way back in 1997, when the 45th president was a sprightlier, slightly more articulate 50. O’Brien reflected on the incident in a new Rolling Stone interview. It was, in fact, the first time he had the repeatedly bankrupt billionaire-turned-reality TV show host on any of his programs. The way it played out, he assumed it would be the last.