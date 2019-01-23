Conan O’Brien Reflects On The Time Donald Trump Stormed Off His Show After Whipping Out A Condom

01.23.19 1 hour ago

Fox

So it turns out our president has always had a temper. While doing rounds for Conan, his new, half-hour-long program, Conan O’Brien has been looking back on his long career as a late night host and top shelf Simpsons writer (or sometimes simply getting delightfully dark). And lo and behold, he has a decent Donald Trump story that involves a) him storming off an old episode of Late Night with Conan O’Brien and b) a condom.

The incident happened all the way back in 1997, when the 45th president was a sprightlier, slightly more articulate 50. O’Brien reflected on the incident in a new Rolling Stone interview. It was, in fact, the first time he had the repeatedly bankrupt billionaire-turned-reality TV show host on any of his programs. The way it played out, he assumed it would be the last.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Donald Trump
TAGSCONAN O'BRIENdonald trump

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

01.23.19 7 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

01.22.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

01.21.19 2 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

01.18.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

01.15.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

01.14.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP