So it turns out our president has always had a temper. While doing rounds for Conan, his new, half-hour-long program, Conan O’Brien has been looking back on his long career as a late night host and top shelf Simpsons writer (or sometimes simply getting delightfully dark). And lo and behold, he has a decent Donald Trump story that involves a) him storming off an old episode of Late Night with Conan O’Brien and b) a condom.
The incident happened all the way back in 1997, when the 45th president was a sprightlier, slightly more articulate 50. O’Brien reflected on the incident in a new Rolling Stone interview. It was, in fact, the first time he had the repeatedly bankrupt billionaire-turned-reality TV show host on any of his programs. The way it played out, he assumed it would be the last.
Well, I’m sure cheatin’ Don quickly realized that Marla Maples wouldn’t be too happy to see a condom in his jacket pocket.