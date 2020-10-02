‘Cops’ Has Resumed Filming, Months After Cancellation In The U.S.

Back in June and amid ongoing Black Lives matter protests against police brutality, Paramount Network cancelled the highly-rated Cops after thirty-two seasons. A&E soon followed suit with Live PD, which ran for four highly-rated seasons. Paramount Network had also removed all mentions of the Cops series from its website following the death of George Floyd during his fatal apprehension by Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin (who pushed his knee into Floyd’s neck for over eight minutes). Now, Hollywood Reporter has reported that the long-running law enforcement reality show is in production again. Don’t expect to see the new episodes on Paramount Network, though, or anywhere in the U.S.

Langley Productions has “quietly” fired up production again in Washington State in order to fulfill contractual commitments within overseas territories. According to a press release, the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office has stated that “[w]e have a longstanding relationship with Cops and [series producer] Langley Productions, and we are pleased they have decided to return, highlighting the outstanding work our deputies provide to all of you.” Filming is currently scheduled to run through November on the show that ran for six years on Paramount Network following a twenty-five-year marathon on Fox.

The resumed production has not arrived without controversy. Here’s a local news video snippet to that effect from CBS affiliate KREM.

