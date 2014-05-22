Couple Totally Nails This ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ Spoof For Their Baby Announcement

I saw this posted a day or two ago and didn’t pay much attention to it what with it being a baby announcement and all, (yawn, am I right?) but just this morning I noticed that this couple’s Fresh Prince of Bel-Air spoof is actually called “The Fresh Prince of Phoenixville,” which is totally randomly the town I grew up in. So I gave it a watch, and I have to say, for both a spoof and a baby announcement, it’s pretty solid.
To be fair, Phoenixville to a pretty hip little town these days — a far cry from the place where some dude once tried to sell me cocaine on a street corner when I was a kid — but this looks like it was shot out towards Charlestown, which is a bit more rednecky. Either way, nice work, expectant parents.
And even more randomly, someone uploaded this photo to Imgur earlier this week, because apparently Fresh Prince/Will Smith birth announcements are so in right now:
This kid is going to have a great childhood.
well placed Fresh Pastries sign
I hate babies and pregnancy, but I got my first blowjob in Temple Towers so this is awesome.
I watched this with nothing but optimism in my heart but now all I can think of is what tv show theme song they’ll parody if there’s a miscarriage.
Definitely the Parenthood intro, Bob Dylan’s Forever Young. Because the dead baby will be Forever Young.
::clears throat::
Love and marriage,
Love and marriage,
Don’t prepare you for a harsh miscarriage.
This, I tell ya, brother,
Ya gotta keep the Boonesfarm from the… mother.
Love and marriage,
Love and marriage,
They’ll both fatten up your undercarriage.
Ask the local gentry,
Avoiding stairs is elementary.
Try, try, try to interrogate them- “What’s that contusion?”
Why, why, why does the husband clearly fake…intense confusion.
Love and marriage,
Love and marriage…