NBC

The last time we see Creed on The Office, he’s being dragged away from Dunder Mifflin by two cops for — as Dwight reveals — either faking his own death, selling drugs and trafficking endangered species meat and stealing weapons-grade LSD from the military in the 1960s, or maybe both. No jail can hold Creed Bratton for long, though, according to the actor who played him… who is also named Creed Bratton. But which one is the evil twin? (Both.)

Bratton, who was also a musician in the 1960s, was recently asked by the Tampa Bay Times what Creed would be up to now, in the six years since the series finale. “He never stayed in jail long. He got out pretty out fast,” he responded. “Remember on that Making a Murderer show, the really well-heeled defense attorney that was helping? I think she would have seen my case and taken pity. Then I’d scam her, take all her money. Then I’d be living somewhere doing the things Creed does. Mostly stealing. He’s a sweet crook.”

The “things Creed does” includes making toilet wine in prison, using the women’s bathroom (“I go to the woman’s bathroom to do number two. I’ve been caught several times and I have paid dearly”), making fake IDs for teenagers, stealing, and… this list could go on for a bit, so let’s end on, oh yeah, murder.

(Via Tampa Bay Times)