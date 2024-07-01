(Warning: Spoilers for House of the Dragon season two, episode three below.)

There is really only one thing to do when somebody walks in on you having sex: change your entire appearance! This is what Criston Cole decides to do after the Blood and Cheese situation left a bad (cheesy?) taste in everyone’s mouths on House of the Dragon. Well, that wasn’t his only reason, but it would have made sense.

In episode three of House of the Dragon, Criston is looking a little less rugged and a little more like he is about to start a job at a Manhattan law firm. The formerly long-haired knight seems to undergo a transformation halfway through the episode — when he appears suited up in armor, he suddenly has a shorter head of hair. It’s trendy right now! But for Criston, it wasn’t about being on trend, but practicality.

Fabien Frankel explained the significant change. “Well, for me, the haircut was a really big thing because it’s a military thing,” Frankel told Decider. Ahead of “You know? It’s impractical to have long hair in a battle. It just is. And short hair is practical.”

It was then noted that Criston’s focus on his appearance, particularly his white cloak, is a lot more telling than it appears, and hinted that there is more to come. “That’s such an interesting observation and actually very, yeah, there’s a scene in Episode 8. I won’t say what it is..” he added, only to be interrupted by his costars who don’t want to lose their jobs.

He added, “Anyway, the haircuts! Good. The armor is different. He looks different.” He sure does!! Maybe he will get a new job as an accountant. It’s a lot less violent.

(Via Decider)