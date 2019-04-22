HBO

The second episode of Game of Thrones‘ eighth season was chock full of revelations, including official word on what the Night King wants and several Tormund Giantsbane and Brienne of Tarth developments. In the episode’s closing moments, however, we finally saw Jon Snow inform Daenerys Targaryen of his true identity, Aegon Targaryen. This is, of course, the case because his parents were Lyanna Stark and Rhaegar Targaryen (Dany’s brother), which means that an aunt and nephew have been getting it on.

Dany appears to be shocked by this news, but perhaps not for the most obvious reason? She insists that it’s “impossible,” and Jon explains that he found out the truth from Bran, via Samwell, who confirmed the paper trail. Jon did seem more disturbed last episode by learning that Ned Stark lied to him, but he appears to have now realized that this incest thing also isn’t so good. As for Dany, it’s not quite clear whether that part upsets her at all. “If it were true, it would make you the last male heir of House Targaryen,” she declared. “You’d have a claim to the Iron Throne.” A nearby chaotic scuffle indicates that the Night King’s forces may have begun arriving at Winterfell, and the episode closes.

What happened? Notably, Dany’s response shows that she views this newfound information in terms of strategy (and she doesn’t mention the incest part).