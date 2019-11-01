Daniel Sloss’s new HBO special, aptly titled Daniel Sloss: X, keeps with the Scottish comedian’s tradition of straddling the line between ballsy and nuanced while deftly confronting tough issues surrounding sexuality and gender. In under 90 minutes, Sloss deconstructs toxic masculinity from the inside out while drawing from his own personal experiences and observations that he’s gleaned from those around him. He does so through his own brand of outrageously funny and thought-provoking humor while declining, even for a moment, to avoid even the most uncomfortable subject matter.

Sloss was gracious enough to sit down with us to discuss the evolution of this set, which dives into some bleak territory but remains as bitingly funny as his many Conan appearances and a couple of Netflix specials. We also dove into the timely subject of cancel-culture when it comes to old, terrible opinions and, most importantly, how Sloss hopes to help men do more to prevent sexual assault.

Man, I really hate to just start out with flattery here.

Oh pleaaaaase do. Please start with flattery.

This special revolves around what’s probably the best white-male take on toxic masculinity that I’ve ever witnessed.

Yaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaay!

You’ve performed this show hundreds of times in various countries. Do you tweak some of your jokes on masculinity if you’re in unfriendly territory?

Yeah, I did that last year when doing this show in Romania in a comedy club there twice. In the first show, there was f*cking 85% men in the audience. In the part of the show with the sex-education stuff, that was edgy for Romania because they’re very Christian, so they don’t have sex education. So when I was talking about that, I was like, “Holy f*cking sh*t!” This would have been making people uncomfortable, and I was already challenging their ideas. I cannot imagine trying to address rape culture and rape and sexual assault and the #MeToo movement with them. And my best friend, who is also a comedian, was like, “Why didn’t you do the end stuff?” And I said, “Oh, wrong audience. I’d only make it awkward, knowing it wouldn’t make much difference.” A woman in the club [was] like, “That’s why you should have done it. If you’re scared to do it in front of them, then you don’t believe in what you’re saying enough to say it, and you’re just pandering, or you’re a coward.” And I don’t want either of those things to be true, so I did it in the second show. It went well enough, and it was definitely uncomfortable, but I’m glad I did it, and since then, I just make sure that I don’t back down.

That first show must have been extremely short.

It was really short, so I put in some jokes from an old show. Then again, the audience doesn’t know when the show’s supposed to end, so even if it feels like it ends abruptly for me, they can’t tell.