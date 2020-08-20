Daniel Tosh is suddenly looking for a new network for Tosh.0 after Comedy Central abruptly canceled it despite a long-term extension of the long-running variety show. The Hollywood Reporter noted on Thursday that Comedy Central is ending Tosh.0 after twelve seasons despite giving the comedian another four seasons earlier this year.

Instead, Tosh.0 will end its run on the network in September.

In a shocking move, the ViacomCBS-owned cable network has reversed course on its January decision to renew the series for four more seasons. Instead, Tosh.0 will wrap its run with its 12th and now final season. The last 10 episodes return Sept. 15.

THR noted that the network is going through a bit of an overhaul of its schedule, including a pivot to more adult animation and news-driven shows like The Daily Show. But it’s rare that a network orders a long-term extension of a show and then reverses it just months later. Which perhaps is why Tosh.0 could reportedly get shopped to other networks to continue it past its now-dozen seasons. That note might provide some solace for fans of the show, but it’s nothing compared to the considerable extension the comedian got in January, which also included work on another show.

The January deal for Tosh.0 was for a whopping 80 new episodes that would have taken the show through its 16th season in 2024. The pact included an overall deal for comedian Tosh. The status of that pact is unclear. At the time, talks were underway for an unscripted series that Tosh would host and exec produce as well as a script deal for which he would serve as an exec producer.

Comedy Central also reversed course on Drunk History this week, as we learned yesterday. That decision ended its run on the network without a final season, though. At lest Tosh’s surprisingly long-running show gets a swan song on Comedy Central before potentially moving on.

[via THR]