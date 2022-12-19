TV

Danny DeVito Got Lost On His Way To An ‘It’s Always Sunny’ Podcast Recording And Took Selfies With Some Confused Fans

Danny DeVito: actor, director, pro-union national treasure. But there’s one thing he’s not particulary good at it: following directions. DeVito was the guest on the latest episode of The Always Sunny Podcast, the It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia recap podcast hosted by Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, and Rob McElhenney (with producer Megan Ganz), but he had a little trouble finding the studio.

“Oh my gosh, he’s late because he went to some people’s house,” DeVito said, referring to himself and why he was tardy getting to the recording. He drove himself and used “the thing” (old people code for “GPS”), but the address sent to him a house in the neighborhood with some “very big fans, and I took some selfies. We had a good time.”

When DeVito arrived, he “rang their little security bell, they came to the door, it was a newlywed couple, and they were very happy to see me.” He thought his It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia co-stars were busting his balls, but it was an honest mistake.

And a fun early holiday present for one lucky couple.

Elsewhere in the episode, DeVito discussed his love of getting thrown out of a window, and getting caught in a porta potty or a coil in his underwear, and slimed.

Merry DeVito-mas everyone.

You can listen to the full The Always Sunny Podcast episode below.

