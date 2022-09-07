Danny DeVito was suitably freaked out this summer when the right-leaning, Trump-heavy Supreme Court upended a flurry of human rights. Now it’s the GOP’s turn to be freaked out by DeVito. On Monday, a Republican congressman had a complete meltdown over the actor and filmmaker’s latest show. Why? Because it’s about the devil.

Mike Johnson, a representative from Louisiana, took to Facebook to denounce Little Demon, the new FXX animated sitcom about a women (Aubrey Plaza) who was impregnated by Satan himself (DeVito) and gave birth to a daughter who happens to be the Antichrist (Lucy DeVito, his actual daughter). It’s a family affair and isn’t that heartwarming? But Johnson didn’t think so.

The lawmaker was casually watching a college football game Sunday night when he caught the trailer for the show. Yep, it was just a trailer. But that was enough to ruin his entire evening.

“I couldn’t get to the remote fast enough to shield my 11-year-old from the preview, and I wonder how many other children were exposed to it—and how many millions more will tune in to the new series, owned and marketed by DISNEY,” Johnson fumed in a lengthy post. “The trailer included dark images of Hell, demons, and satanic imagery, and an explanation that the main character is… the Antichrist(!).”

Johnson concluded that “Disney and FX have decided to embrace and market what is clearly evil.” He then quoted the Book of Peter.

Danny DeVito himself had a similarly intense reaction to the pilot itself, although his take was decidedly more positive. He spent the premiere live-tweeting it, which led to much confusion, although his tweets might be even better out-of-context. Between that and an easily wigged-out member of the party whose fearless leader might be going to jail, this is some great free advertising for what sounds like a fun new show.

