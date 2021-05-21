After a three year investigation resulted in charges of multiple counts of rape for That 70s Show and The Ranch star Danny Masterson, the actor has been ordered to stand trial following a preliminary hearing this week that included testimony from his alleged victims. The testimonies along with evidence provided by prosecutors was enough for the judge to rule that Masterson’s case will move forward next month. Via Variety:

The Associated Press reported that one of the women, identified as Jen B., told the court that Masterson had carried her upstairs after she became woozy at his house in April 2003. She testified that she threw up, and Masterson put her in the shower to clean her off, according to the A.P. Afterward. She alleged that Masterson raped her, and then threatened her with a gun, the A.P. reported.

The two other women testified on Wednesday that Masterson sexually assaulted them in November 2001 and late 2003. The case has been a lightning rod for the Church of Scientology, which has also been accused of covering up the allegations to protect Masterson as well as the church’s reputation. His accusers have filed a separate lawsuit accusing Masterson and the church of stalking them in an effort to intimidate them into dropping their claims against the actor.

Former Scientologist Leah Remini has been a fierce advocate for the alleged victims, and following Masterson’s charges, she offered a warning to the church’s current leadership. “Finally, victims are being heard when it comes to Scientology! Praise the lord!” Remini tweeted. “This is just the beginning Scientology, your days of getting away with it is coming to an end! #justice #scientologytheaftermath”

