It’s been two years to the day when Netflix cancelled Daredevil, their beloved TV version of Marvel’s vision-impaired superhero, thanks to a rights kerfuffle that also wiped out Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and more. The deal was that Marvel Studios, which had more or less relocated to their parent company’s streamer, Disney+, would not be able to launch any movie or TV content involving the character for two years. Well, those two years have elapsed, and the show’s legions of fans were quick to demand a reboot.

Marvel decided to make one of the best TV shows ever, with themes of faith, murder, and morality. Filled with Emmy worthy performances, beautiful cinematography, and just kick ass stuntwork. It deserves another shot. #SaveDaredevil @Kevfeige pic.twitter.com/kyDZMOTnVE — Lunter (@HunterRL_) November 29, 2020

On Sunday, Daredevil advocates took to Twitter, launching a hashtag, #SaveDaredevil, meant to inspire the comics giant to bring it back. “Marvel decided to make one of the best TV shows ever, with themes of faith, murder, and morality,” wrote one supporter. “Filled with Emmy worthy performances, beautiful cinematography, and just kick ass stuntwork. It deserves another shot.”

The post and the hashtag went viral, and though people are pushing for a return of the original cast and crew, it’s not clear if that’s possible two years later. After all, while a fan’s love may be eternal, actors and crew members have bills to pay, and they may not be available to return. The show, which ran for three seasons from 2015 to 2018, starred Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock, a blind lawyer who moonlight as a masked vigilante who can use his heightened senses to take on crime. The character was previously turned into a big budget movie back in 2003, starring Ben Affleck as Murdock.

(Via Deadline)