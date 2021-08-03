With its premiere just a little over a week away, Disney+ is getting MCU fans pumped for its new animated series Marvel’s What If…? But while the ambitious multiverse project is boasting a massive voice cast, one eagle-eyed Guardians of the Galaxy fan couldn’t help but notice that Dave Bautista‘s name is missing. Granted, the series couldn’t get every MCU actor. Despite reports to the contrary, Robert Downey Jr. is not reprising his role of Iron Man for the series. Brie Larson, Tom Holland, and Chris Pratt are also sitting What If…? out.

However, when asked by the curious fan on Twitter why he’s not voicing Drax in What If…?, Bautista’s response seemed a tad disgruntled: “Let’s start with I was never asked,” he tweeted back.

Let’s start with I was never asked. https://t.co/HwrnMrEajh — Poor Kid Who Chased His Dreams. (@DaveBautista) August 2, 2021

Bautista’s response seemingly caught Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn by surprise, as he hopped into the thread to drop a “What.”

What — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 2, 2021

It’s an interesting wrinkle for Bautista’s relationship with Marvel going forward. The actor has previously said that he’s done playing Drax after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and Bautista seems to hang part of that reason on Marvel’s lack of interest in a Drax and Mantis spin-off film that Gunn pitched the studio. “I mean, as far as my obligations, I’ve got Guardians 3, and that’s probably going to be the end of Drax,” he told Digital Spy back in May.

Here’s the official synopsis for Marvel’s What If…?:

“What If…?” flips the script on the MCU, reimagining famous events from the films in unexpected ways. Marvel Studios’ first animated series focuses on different heroes from the MCU, featuring a voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their roles.

Marvel’s What If…? starts streaming August 11 on Disney+.

(Via Dave Bautista on Twitter)