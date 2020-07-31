Earlier in the week, Chris Rock broke the seal on a series of private, socially-distanced shows that Dave Chappelle has been quietly hosting in his hometown of Yellow Springs, Ohio with a surprising amount of star power. At the end of Rock’s set, Chappelle took a FaceTime call from Jim Carrey, who reportedly closed the show, which was a wild treat for the small, intimate audience that was limited to 100 guests for safety.

But not long after Rock flew into Yellow Springs, another major celebrity was spotted walking the streets with Chappelle: veteran late night host David Letterman. The comedy legends were photographed chatting outside of a local comic book store on Wednesday.

And this happened as well.

As for the street-based photo, TMZ reported on the presence of a camera crew and suggested that they were filming an episode of Letterman’s Netflix show, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction. Whatever the case, Chappelle apparently has been cooking up something special, according to the Dayton Daily News:

Major stars from both the comedy and music worlds have made appearances at Chappelle’s events. The series, which has been referred to as “An Intimate Socially Distanced Affair,” has featured Jon Stewart, Chris Rock, Tiffany Haddish, Jon Hamm, Michael Che, Erykah Badu, Michelle Wolf, Common, Donnell Rawlings, Talib Kweli, Cipha Sounds and Mo Amer, among others.

One can gather that a special might be brewing, due to the presence of camera crews, but should that not materialize, the comedian could be working with COVID restrictions and having a blast turning his hometown into the next hit venue. Judging by the big names that have already rolled through, and how quickly tickets sell out, Chappelle is well on his way to putting Yellow Springs on the comedy map.

