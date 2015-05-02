There Could Be More ‘Wet Hot American Summer’ On Netflix According To Creator David Wain

USA Films

We’re inching closer to the premiere of Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp on Netflix and that should be enough to make fans of comedy excited. But David Wain talked to Entertainment Weekly earlier this week and provided a little bit of hope that those feelings could continue into the future:

“I think there’s plenty more to do. If it all works out, it’d be great,” Wain told EW Thursday.

That tiniest of morsels is enough to plant hope for more episodes of Wet Hot American Summer. That’s all. It’s not the most solid of news, sure, but it’s also not out of the realm of possibilities. We did get two seasons of Hemlock Grove and a third is on the way to wrap things up.

Now I’m sure many will instantly look towards Arrested Development for comparison, but they shouldn’t. While scripting and getting the cast together is a challenge for Koogler and the crew, Wain didn’t have the same kind of trouble for Wet Hot American Summer:

“We just basically set a date and said, okay whenever anyone’s free during that time, come on over and we’ll shoot,” Wain said. “So, that was never the delay. It was just sort of getting the whole machine up… “We’ve kept in touch, but now this group’s together in this way, playing these characters back in this world of this summer camp. It felt like we were back to where we were 15 years ago, and it all came back to life as if no time had transpired in between,”

You can expect to binge Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp on July 17. Then watch it again the following days so you can be sure to drive all the references into the ground for you and your friends. It’s the only way to watch.

