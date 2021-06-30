Creator Liz Feldman On What Makes ‘Dead To Me’ Unique

In a scene from season 2 of Dead To Me, uptight real estate agent Jen Harding (Christina Applegate) and sweet optimist Judy Hale (Linda Cardellini) decide to let off some steam at a bar after burying the body of Cardellini’s ex-husband, Steve. Judy starts to talk about how Steve was her “person” – the first person who ever truly made her feel loved – and starts crying. Jen, overcome with emotion, joins her in crying. “You’re the kindest person in the whole f*cking world. I love you so much, I really do,” Jen manages through her tears. The two friends hug tightly and Jen asks Judy if she’ll be her person.

“Hey there,” interrupts a well-dressed man holding a drink, sidling up behind the two women. “Do you guys wanna dance?”

“Excuse me? Do you see that we’re in the middle of something here? Does it look like my friend wants to f*cking dance? Read the room, f*cko!” Jen bursts out.

In one single line, the heaviness of the scene is broken, and in the span of three minutes, the show has seamlessly morphed from making you tear up to making you laugh out loud. The moment may be one of the gold standards of what makes Dead To Me the definitive dramedy of this moment, and what showrunner Liz Feldman strove to create with the series.

“I joke around with Christina and Linda all the time because on most shows, or traditionally on shows or in movies, actors are generally playing one thing per scene. Or they have one objective. Their arc is kind of a hero’s journey, beginning, middle, and end,” Feldman told Uproxx. “And on our show, in any given scene, the actors are playing like, five or six things. There’s just so much going on and there’s so much sort of story layered in there that it’s complicated. It’s definitely not the way that I learned how to tell a story, but it is the way I do experience life — you know, one conversation can be about one topic, but there can be about a million feelings running underneath.”

The above-mentioned bar scene is a prime example of that, but over the show’s two seasons and twenty episodes, there are multiple instances — sometimes two or three times in one episode — where those complicated layers come to life. And those instances range from everything as serious as a funeral to as celebratory as a birthday party.

“I think I had for a very long time wanted to branch out of the broad comedy genre that I had been pretty firmly fixed into. Because I found as an audience member, as a fan, I was enjoying darker and darker material,” Feldman said. “I was given a real gift in developing Dead To Me, because I didn’t develop it under the auspices of any specific producer or mandate. It just sort of sprung from somewhere inside of me. And it was so weird and outside of the norm of what I would usually bring to the marketplace, that I was almost like allowing myself as an exercise to create a show that bridged all the genres that I like to watch so much.”

While Feldman acknowledged that she “leaned into creating a world that felt at least emotionally textured and complicated in the way that life is,” it’s Applegate and Cardellini who bring the nuances of those complicated emotions to life. And when it comes to balancing those comedic and dramatic tones, the showrunner trusts her two leads implicitly.