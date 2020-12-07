Last week, Hugh Grant blurted out that he’s starring in a new mockumentary about the year 2020 from the creators of Black Mirror, and now, we’ve got some more details about the mysterious project including a star-studded teaser. Or at least the names of stars anyway.

Appropriately titled Death to 2020, the comedy special will be coming in hot as the teaser reveals that project is still in production, which jibes with Grant’s revelation that he only just started filming the mockumentary. But whenever Death to 2020 arrives to satirize the absolute nightmare of a year, it will be boasting one hell of a stacked cast including Samuel L. Jackson, Leslie Jones, and more. Here’s the official synopsis from Netflix:

2020: A year so [insert adjective of choice here], even the creators of Black Mirror couldn’t make it up… but that doesn’t mean they don’t have a little something to add. Death to 2020 is a comedy event that tells the story of the dreadful year that was — and perhaps still is? This landmark documentary-style special weaves together some of the world’s most (fictitious) renowned voices with real-life archival footage spanning the past 12 months. Starring Samuel L. Jackson, Hugh Grant, Lisa Kudrow, Kumail Nanjiani, Tracey Ullman, Samson Kayo, Leslie Jones, Diane Morgan, Cristin Milioti, Joe Keery and more, Death to 2020 is the cathartic comedy event you’ll never forget about the year you really, really don’t want to remember.

While not much is known about who the other stars will be playing, Grant did give away his role when he accidentally revealed the project. “I am a historian who’s being interviewed about the year,” he said. “I’m pretty repellent, actually! And you’ll like my wig.”

