Dexter: True Blood, the 2021 Showtime limited series, delivered a vital development, which was the death of Dexter Morgan. Although the sequel series wasn’t perfect, it was infinitely better than the first series finale, which saw the titular serial killer dump his sister’s body from a fishing boat and sail into a hurricane, presumably dead but secretly bound for the lumberjack life. The sequel series did bring back Debra (Jennifer Carpenter) as a ghost, and Michael C. Hall did his best to bring Dexter’s story to a proper conclusion. From there, rumor had it that Harrison — years after recovering from the original show’s worst scene — would be the subject of a future spin off, since the sequel made clear that Dexter’s son also had a Dark Passenger inside. That was only to be expected when his parents (including Hannah McKay, portrayed by Yvonne Strahovski) were both serial killers. However, plans have changed, and Showtime is currently running with a prequel series instead. Let’s get down to business on what has emerged about Dexter: Original Sin.

Plot With original showrunner Clyde Phillips on the job, this Showtime series will take place beginning in 1991, which is fifteen years before the events of Dexter began in Miami. The premium cable network has released several ^^^ images of Patrick Gibson as fledgling serial killer Dexter along with his homicide-detective father, Harry (Christian Slater), and sister, Debra (Molly Brown), who looks much sunnier than Jennifer Carpenter’s version of the character. At present, Showtime hasn’t clarified whether this series will override any previous flashbacks (complete with bad wigs on Michael C. Hall) from the seasons that aired between 2006 and 2013. We do, however, know that the prequel will detail how Harry recognized Dexter’s Dark Passenger and helped him establish a Code that would use his murderous urges for the good of society. Did Harry know about his son’s habit of collecting blood slides? That sort-of defeats the purpose of Dexter operating under the radar, but we don’t know the answer to that question. Some details have been filled in by this logline:

[The series f]ollows Dexter (Gibson) as he transitions from student to avenging serial killer. When his bloodthirsty urges can’t be ignored any longer, Dexter must learn to channel his inner darkness. With the guidance of his father, Harry (Slater), he adopts a Code designed to help him find and kill people who deserve to be eliminated from society without getting on law enforcements’ radar. This is a particular challenge for young Dexter as he begins a forensics internship at the Miami Metro Police Department. Wall Street Journal, which was the first to have details on the origin story, further revealed that Showtime is “exploring” other possible back-story series including the origin story of the Trinity Killer, originally portrayed by by John Lithgow. Cast In addition to Gibson, Slater, and Brown, the cast also includes Patrick Dempsey as Aaron Spencer (the captain of the Miami PD’s Homicide division), Sarah Michelle Gellar as Tanya Martin (Dexter’s boss in the CSI), James Martinez as the younger version of Angel Batista (the “up-and-coming homicide detective who leads with his heart”), Reno Wilson as Bobby Watt (partner and confidante to Harry), Alex Shimizu as Vince Masuka (the “forensic analyst who eagerly shares his expertise while relishing the chance to boss around his new intern, Dexter Morgan”), and Christina Milian (as homicide detective Maria LaGuerta).