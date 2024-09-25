Less than two years ago, Showtime started making post- Dexter: New Blood noises about more spin offs , and they weren’t joking. The people demand more overall satisfying series with Michael C. Hall and ultimately confusing finales, right? I kid, mostly. There is no question about the two existing finales being bizarre, but at this point, that’s part of the franchise’s charm. No hurricane or seemingly-lethal gunshot can keep Dexter Morgan down for good, and you gotta respect his tenacity, but now, we are faced with a question.

When Will Dexter: Original Sin And Dexter: Resurrection Premiere?

The upcoming prequel series starring Michael C. Hall’s narrative voice along with Patrick Gibson, Christian Bale, and Sarah Michelle Gellar will launch on Friday, Dec. 13 for subscribers of Paramount+ With Showtime, and those who prefer to watch linear programming will be waiting until Sunday, Dec. 15.

For the next sequel series, hang tight on that detail. Thus far, Showtime has only revealed that the very onscreen Michael C. Hall will start shuffling those blood slides sometime in 2025 with an eye for a multi-season adventure.

Back in 2021, Hall described how “easy” it was for him to slip back into Dexter’s serial-killing shoes for New Blood. “It’s like discovering this person that you thought you put away, he’s been there all along,” he admitted. “You just turn the cameras back on.” Talk about a really Dark Passenger.