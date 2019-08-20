Disney/Marvel Studios

As you may have heard, Disney is gearing up to changing the streaming game with the Disney+ streaming service. From the moment that this serious Netflix and Amazon challenger entered the public discussion, Disney has stressed that a low price point would be key. Well, they certainly have the ability to keep those numbers low, given that they’ve already pulled in several billion dollars at the box-office so far this year. A newly announced bundle made even more waves and carries the potential to let Disney fully dominate the streaming world as well as the multiplexes.

What will Disney+ offer to fans? They’re promising an all-ages experience of unparalleled content hailing from their entertainment brands, including Disney, Marvel Studios, Star Wars, Pixar, National Geographic, and more. We’ve got all the details you need below, including what shall be found in the content coffers along with necessary details like cost and compatible devices.

WHEN AND WHERE WILL DISNEY+ BE AVAILABLE?

As of now, Disney+ has announced five countries with respective launch dates:

– United States (November 12)

– Canada (November 12)

– Netherlands (November 12)

– Australia (November 19)

– New Zealand (November 19)

This timing suggests that people will sign up for the streaming service during the brief lull when Disney takes a break from releasing new films in theaters. A few weeks later, Frozen 2 (Nov. 22) will land in theaters, followed by Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (Dec. 20), but people also love streaming during holiday downtime, which should keep Disney+ interest high as new offerings arrive.

HOW MUCH WILL IT COST?

The Basic Plan (U.S): A monthly ($6.99) plan or annual ($69.99) plan will grant you access to hundreds of films and TV shows, plus a slew of upcoming original, straight-to-streaming movies and a list of Marvel spin-off TV series that seems to grow by the day. On the movie side, the library ranges from everything including over 20 MCU films (including those released mere months ago) plus the entire Star Wars franchise and a load of Disney animated classics.

The Bundle Plan (U.S): Disney announced an incredibly low-priced bundle that’s surely aimed at Netflix because the price point is almost unbelievable. For only $12.99 per month, customers can purchase access to Disney+ content along with Hulu and ESPN+ as part of the deal. If one compares this to the price of Hulu’s ad-free plan alone ($11.99), paying only one more dollar per month for two more services resonates like a thrown gauntlet.

Basic Plans For Other Countries:

– Canada: $8.99CAD per month (or $89.99 per year)

– Netherlands: €6.99 per month (or €69.99 per year)

– Australia $8.99AUD per month (or $89.99 per year)

– New Zealand: $9.99NZD per month (or $99.99 per year)

As of now, the Disney+/Hulu/ESPN+ bundle deal will only exist in the U.S..