James Patterson’s legendary detective, Alex Cross, received an early second season renewal ahead of last fall’s series debut. That gamble paid off with the Prime Video/Amazon series taking viewers along for the Aldis Hodge-fronted ride as he resolved the case of the “Fanboy” killer (Ed Ramsey) and confronted the truth about his wife’s murder. What’s next?

The second season will follow in its predecessors’ footsteps in not being based upon any particular Patterson novel. Instead, creator Ben Watkins shared that he refers to this second season as “Bitter Fruit,” and new cast addition Wes Chatham revealed on Instagram that filming wrapped in late August 2024. Well that was fast, so it sounds like viewers won’t have to wait long for that (bitter) fruit to arrive.