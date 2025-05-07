James Patterson’s legendary detective, Alex Cross, received an early second season renewal ahead of last fall’s series debut. That gamble paid off with the Prime Video/Amazon series taking viewers along for the Aldis Hodge-fronted ride as he resolved the case of the “Fanboy” killer (Ed Ramsey) and confronted the truth about his wife’s murder. What’s next?
The second season will follow in its predecessors’ footsteps in not being based upon any particular Patterson novel. Instead, creator Ben Watkins shared that he refers to this second season as “Bitter Fruit,” and new cast addition Wes Chatham revealed on Instagram that filming wrapped in late August 2024. Well that was fast, so it sounds like viewers won’t have to wait long for that (bitter) fruit to arrive.
Does Cross Season 2 Have A Release Date?
Not yet. However, a fall 2025 is probable pending official word.
When the series does return, Ben Watkins has hinted that a bridge will exist between seasons in the form of FBI Agent Kayla Craig (Alona Tal), who previously extended immunity to Bobby Trey (Johnny Ray Gill) for dirt on Ramsey’s victims. As Watkins added to Entertainment Weekly, “I also wanted to plant a seed that would make you question the different levels of Kayla Craig… Sometimes [she’s] a little comic relief, a little sarcastic humor, sometimes a little romantic chemistry, but mostly just someone who’s been helping. So I wanted to make you question her.” Kayla could very well be a reference to FBI Agent Kyle Craig from Patterson’s novels.
According to Deadline, the second season will introduce new faces including business tycoon Lance (Matthew Lillard), self-interested judge Rebecca (Jeanine Mason), and military vet Donnie (Wes Chatham). They will join Cross BFF John Sampson (Isaiah Mustafa) and Ella Monteiro (Samantha Walkes). And watch out, defendants, because Aldis Hodge will still be virtually reading minds as Alex freaking Cross.