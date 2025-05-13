Does ‘Einstein’ With Matthew Gray Gubler Have A Release Date Yet?

Move over, Netflix? Paramount Plus is proving itself as a streaming force to be reckoned with, not only as the home of Taylor Sheridan’s countless shows but also hits like The Chi, MobLand, and the many lives of Dexter and frenemies. Then there’s Criminal Minds, which is currently continuing as Criminal Minds: Evolution with Matthew Gray Gubler finally reprising Dr. Spencer Reid during the current season, albeit only for one episode.

For his day job, Gubler has moved onto another procedural, in which he will portray Albert Einstein’s slacker great grandson, Lew Einstein, who has been coasting as a tenured professor and misguided genius. Via CBS, he will finally find purpose in “using his gift to help solve homicides.” That will happen after “his bad-boy antics land him in trouble with the law and he is pressed into service helping a local police detective.” For this series, Einstein, CBS recently unleashed this doozy of an image (dem feet):