Does ‘Einstein’ With Matthew Gray Gubler Have A Release Date Yet?

Move over, Netflix? Paramount Plus is proving itself as a streaming force to be reckoned with, not only as the home of Taylor Sheridan’s countless shows but also hits like The Chi, MobLand, and the many lives of Dexter and frenemies. Then there’s Criminal Minds, which is currently continuing as Criminal Minds: Evolution with Matthew Gray Gubler finally reprising Dr. Spencer Reid during the current season, albeit only for one episode.
For his day job, Gubler has moved onto another procedural, in which he will portray Albert Einstein’s slacker great grandson, Lew Einstein, who has been coasting as a tenured professor and misguided genius. Via CBS, he will finally find purpose in “using his gift to help solve homicides.” That will happen after “his bad-boy antics land him in trouble with the law and he is pressed into service helping a local police detective.” For this series, Einstein, CBS recently unleashed this doozy of an image (dem feet):
Does Einstein Have A Release Date Yet?
No precise date exists yet, but the show has been pushed back to the 2026-27 TV season by CBS.
CBS Entertainment President Amy Reisenbach describes this as a strategic move that positions Einstein for long-term success as reported by Deadline:
“We felt like Einstein could really benefit from this path, even if it means changing course. We are not afraid to do that when it means that we are setting the show up for its best chances of success.”
The scheduling switch-up also “result[ed] in the departure of female lead Rosa Salazar,” who was set to portray Maddie Paris, a New Jersey State Police detective inspector. CBS provided no further elaboration on who will replace Salazar, but Reisenbach did stress that Einstein will contain a “really high mix of comedy and procedure.” And that description sounds perfectly suited to the generally quirky Matthew Gray Gubler’s talents and what his fans want.