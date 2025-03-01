If there’s any consolation, Pratt will also reprise his role as James Reece in the upcoming Dark Wolf spin off that will focus on the backstory of Taylor Kitsch’s character, Ben Edwards. Still, it feels like curiosity is only natural for the second season is coming for the flagship show.

Prime Video/Amazon’s The Terminal List, which adapts ex-Navy SEAL Jack Carr’s same-named novel, landed on streaming in summer 2022. The conspiracy-thriller show helped pave the way for the current espionage-fueled streaming trend , but a second season has been relatively slow in coming. That’ll happen after twin Hollywood strikes and amid Chris Pratt’s schedule being full of lasagna and retro-futuristic Netflix movies . He’s one of the busier actors in Hollywood, after all.

Does The Terminal List Season 2 Have A Release Date Yet?

Not yet. However, a Canadian film industry tracking site, Ontario Creates, reports that filming will begin on May 20th and run through August in Toronto. This virtually guarantees that the probable release window would be 2026. So, we are much more likely to see Dark Wolf surface first since Jack Carr revealed that the prequel series did wrap filming in fall 2024.

Nonetheless, The Terminal List will eventually return, and Carr’s True Believer novel brings the following description, which is cut short to avoid spoilers:

When a bomb goes off during a holiday fair in London, the body count is horrific and the nation’s market goes into a tailspin. This, it turns out, is just the beginning of a series of coordinated and murderous attacks against the whole of the Western world. As the scope of the mayhem grows ever wider, pulling in country after country, the United States goes on the offensive. Who is pulling the strings? What is their motive? And most important of all, how can the attacks be stopped before bloodshed and economic free fall bring America and her allies to their knees?

The Terminal List‘s first current season is streaming on Amazon and also stars J.D. Pardo (who will return for the second season) along with a vast ensemble cast that includes Riley Keough, Drew Starkey, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Jared Shaw, Constance Wu, Sean Gunn, Stephen Bishop, Arturo Castro, Jai Courtney, and Patrick Schwarzenegger. Boom.