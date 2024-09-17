The first season adapted the book simply titled as The Terminal List, but as with Reacher, plenty of source material exists to bounce off for new seasons (and a prequel show also in the works and starring Taylor Kitsch as Navy SEAL Ben Edwards). Now, Pratt isn’t as jacked as Jack Reacher, but he’s doing fine. Let’s talk about what to expect from Pratt’s second season as James Reece.

Many years have passed since Chris Pratt was simply goofy Andy Dwyer on Parks and Rec. He transformed into an action/adventure star with turns in the MCU and the Jurassic World franchises, and somehow, he became a controversial go-to voice for animated blockbuster movies, but Pratt has also hit his action stride with Prime Video/Amazon ‘s The Terminal List. He even very seriously pulled off an underwear-fight scene in the series adaptation of ex-Navy SEAL Jack Carr’s conspiracy-fueled books.

Plot

Pratt will be back as former Navy Seal James Reece, who previously compiled a death list while seeking vengeance for the murders of his family. The second season of Terminal List will move into adapting Carr’s True Believer book, in which Reece is laying low in South Africa’s nation of Mozambique after being declared a domestic terrorist by the CIA. In the book, the agency locates him and makes him a The Godfather-type offer, and this leads Reece to hop back into the line of fire to search for an Iraqi ex-commando coordinating terrorist attacks. If that sounds complicated, then get ready because because this mission has hidden layers to make it a truly unpredictable ride.

Obviously, we can expect some crossover of James Reese into the Dark Wolf spin off, too, and Pratt has documented his time on the set of that Taylor Kitsch-led series. On the series proper, however, Pratt vowed to give the audience, “more military authenticity and heart-pounding action” because “You spoke. We listened.”

Mayans M.C.‘s J.D Pardo. will also return as FBI Task Officer Tony Layun, although when he promoted Prime Video/Amazon’s Road House (starring Jake Gyllenhaal), he stayed understandably mum on dropping hints. After all, nobody wants to land on a pretend-Terminal List for letting spoilers fly.

Cast

Pratt will lead the vengeance game again, perhaps with Riley Keough in flashbacks as Reece’s late wife. The cast also includes Taylor Kitsch (as CIA operative Ben Edwards, an ex-SEAL Reece buddy) along with Constance Wu, Arlo Mertz, and Jeanne Tripplehorn. Characters who have already been taken out were portrayed by Jai Courtney and Patrick Schwarzenegger.