Over the years, Donald Trump has told some truly wild lies — this sentence could be about literally anything — about September 11.

In 2019: “I was down there also, but I’m not considering myself a first responder. But I was down there. I spent a lot of time down there with you.” No, he wasn’t.

In 2016: “Everyone who helped clear the rubble — and I was there, and I watched, and I helped a little bit.” No, he didn’t.

In 2015: “Many people jumped and I witnessed it, I watched that. I have a view — a view in my apartment that was specifically aimed at the World Trade Center. And I watched those people jump.” His apartment was over four miles away from the Towers.

Also in 2015: “And I watched in Jersey City, New Jersey, where thousands and thousands of people were cheering as that building was coming down. Thousands of people were cheering.” No, they weren’t.

In 2001, literally hours after the buildings fell: “40 Wall Street actually was the second tallest building in downtown Manhattan, and it was actually before the World Trade Center the tallest, and then when they built the World Trade Center it became known as the second tallest, and now it’s the tallest.” Reprehensible, but also, no, it wasn’t.

The Daily Show put together a compilation of Trump’s most bizarre and outlandish lies about 9/11, which you can watch below. But if you do, you’re a hater and/or loser.