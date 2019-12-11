As you’re probably aware, Donnie Wahlberg launched his career in the mid-1990s as one of the New Kids on the Block. He then gravitated into acting with roles in The Sixth Sense, Ransom, Band of Brothers, the Saw franchise, and more. And for the past decade, Donnie has starred as an NYPD detective in CBS’ procedural drama, Blue Bloods, which recently celebrated 200 episodes. This holiday season, that role segued into him teaming up with Target to mark a decade of its Heroes & Helpers program that pairs first responders with more than 15,000 underserved kids. The program spans nearly 400 Target stores throughout the U.S. and helps these children shop for their families’ holiday gifts. Walhberg recently came together with police officers and firefighters in Edgewater, NJ to launch this year’s Heroes & Helpers tradition.

Donnie recently took some time to participate in our vaunted twenty questions questionnaire series.

1. You walk into a bar. What do you order from the bartender?

An old fashioned.

2. Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

@ByronKatie (Twitter; Instagram).

3. What’s currently waiting for you on your DVR or in your streaming queue?

Jenny [McCarthy] and I are currently obsessed with and streaming The Crown.

4. It’s your last meal — what are you going out with?

Not a Popeye’s chicken sandwich, and not a Chik-fil-A chicken sandwich, but a Wendy’s spicy chicken sandwich. The unsung hero in the chicken sandwich wars!

5. What websites do you visit on a regular basis?

My local Boston newspaper from my childhood that I read every day going to school: The Boston Herald.

6. What’s the most frequently played song on your mobile device?

Currently, without checking the statistics, I would say: “I Need Your Loving” by Teena Marie. Very old school.

7. If you could go back and give your 18-year-old self one piece of advice what would it be?

Stop talking so much! [laughs]

8. What’s the last thing you Googled?

How do you say “I’m proud of you” in Spanish.

9. Dogs or cats?

Dogs.

10. Best concert of your life was…?

Best concert of my life that I was in was Fenway Park, New Kids on the Block in 2017. The best concert that I ever went to was Eric B. and Rakim at the House of Blues in 2019.

11. What book are you most likely to give as a gift?

As a general gift, The Secret Language of Birthdays. It basically breaks down every day of the year, what people are like who are born on that day. And it’s never been inaccurate once. Ever. But if someone’s having a baby, I would give them On Becoming Baby Wise.

12. What’s the nicest thing anyone has ever done for you?

I would say that there are so many countless things that my fans have done for me, that it would be unfair to pick just one. They’ve fed me and put a roof over my head for the past three decades.

13. South Park or Family Guy?

Tie.

14. You have an entire day to do whatever you want. What would you do?

I would wake up cuddling with my wife. Take her and our kids and all of their friends out to breakfast at our favorite diner. Get in a quick workout with my wife, while streaming an episode of The Crown. Go golf with my golfing buddies. Meet my wife and kids for dinner. Go to the Hotel Baker in St. Charles [Illinois] for an old fashioned and my wife’s favorite, a cosmopolitan. Then go back home and get in bed with my wife, where the day started.

15. What movie can you not resist watching if it’s on?

There are quite a few, but I’ll go with Scarface, The Godfather, or Glory.

16. The sports team or teams you’re most passionate about?

All of my local Boston teams, starting with the Celtics, the Patriots, the Red Sox and the Bruins. I spend the most time on the Celtics. I have the most stress and anxiety over the Patriots.

17. Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

Since it’s recent and fresh in my memory, I’m going to say, in my house this year on Thanksgiving, when my wife cooked every single thing on the table.

18. The last movie you saw in a theater?

I saw two movies in one day. It was The Greatest Showman, which I rented out a theater to show my wife privately, because it’s her favorite movie. And we also watched Parasite, which is a Korean film that’s out right now.

19. Who was your first celebrity crush?

My first celebrity crush ever — there were two that I can recall. Kristy McNichol and Thelma from Good Times. Her name was Bern Nadette Stanis, I think her real name was.

20. What would you cook if Nic Cage were coming to your house for dinner?

Well, I don’t cook, so I’d probably give him a bowl of cereal. That’s probably what I’d be able to cook for him. I have an array of cereals in the pantry — he could take his pick. And I have an array of milks in the refrigerator, from almond to rice milk, so he could take his pick.

